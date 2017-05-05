Winners - and losers - in Clydesdale council seats

Clydesdale voters returned five Conservatives out of the 13 seats in our area on South Lanarkshire Council in Thursday's election.

In Carluke West, the first of our seats to be announced on Friday, Labour's Eileen Logan and Lynsey Hamilton were returned, as was veteran SNP councillor David Shearer.

Ed Archer, lost his seat.

But Pat Lee, standing for Solidarity took only 90 votes, and the fourth councillor is now Poppy Corbett, standing for the first time, who topped the Clydesdale West poll for the Conservative and Unionists.

She admitted she was surprised.

"It is a shocker," she said. "But I am delighted."

And thanking those who had turned out to vote for her, she added: "The support from the town has been tremendous."

New Clydesdale West councillor Poppy Corbett.

In Clydesdale North independent Ed Archer lost his seat, with SNP's Julia Marrs and Conservative and Unionist Richard Eliott-Lockhart joining Labour's Catherine McClymont serving the area.

"It is the way the nation is," said a disappointed Ed. "Brexit and the referendum have done for a number of good candidates and that will have horrific implications for our community. People don't realise the importance of the community against the national political maelstrom."

Green candidate for Clydesdale East Janet Moxley echoed that.

"It has been a very polarised vote with little focus on local issues, which is where local people lose out," she said.

Julia Marrs won Clydesdale North seat for the SNP.

"I am obviously disappointed, but I will continue to work in the area and hope in the future local elections will have greater focus on local issues."

Voters in Clydesdale East returned two Conservative councillors, Dunsyre farmer Alex Allison, who has served previously in ward one, and Eric Holford who works as a financial adviser from his home in Walston. Aged 50, he has stood for Westminster and Holyrood, but this was his first time standing as a local councillor.

SNP candidate Ian McAllan took the third seat in that ward.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been elected," said Ian. "We worked hard on the ground and received fantastic support at the doors and I am really looking forward to working for the community in this wonderful part of Scotland."

Richard Eliott-Lockhart from Cleghorn took Clydesdale North seat for the Conservative and Unionists, with Colin McGavigan later taking a Clydesdale South seat for the party.

The Rev Bev Gauld, former minister at Carnwath, lost his seat after decades as a councillor, latterly as an independent.

Veteran candidate Colin McGavigan from Leadhills had waited over 10 years to be elected, but finally won a seat, becoming a councillor for Clydesdale South, along with the SNP's Mark Horsham and Labour's George Greenshields.

But Colin was modest about his victory, quoting a councillor in another area.

"He said a rising tide raises all boats, and it seems to me we are being carried forward on a wave," he said.

Labour's Gordon Muir failed to win a seat, as did independent Danny Meikle, who was hoping to make a comeback to the council.

Overall, the SNP is now the largest group on South Lanarkshire Council.

New SNP councillor in Clydesdale East, Ian McAllan.

The final numbers for the parties making up the council are:

Independents - 1

Conservatives - 14 (up from 4)

Labour - 21 (down from 32)

Lib Dem 1

SNP 27 (up from 21)