SNP choose Mairi to fight Mundell for rural Clydesdale

The Scottish National Party has selected the candidate it hopes will unseat Conservative MP David Mundell in the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale constituency at the June 8 general election.

She is Mairi McAllan, who grew up and was educated in Biggar before going to Glasgow University to do a degree in Scots law.

During her studies, Mairi also lived in Belgium, studying European law at Ghent University.

After graduation, she threw herself into political activity including accompanying First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on her 2015 election campaign tour before returning to education to complete a diploma in professional legal practice, for which she received merit and a Law Society of Scotland award for human rights.

She is now training as a commercial solicitor and, when not working, helps her partner Iain run his beef and sheep farm in the Crawick Valley, near Sanquhar in Dumfries and Galloway, where they live. Mairi is also a singer and, when she can, plays in a folk band.

She describes herself as “a passionate advocate for this part of rural Scotland”.

Her dad Ian was elected as an SNP councillor in South Lanarkshire Council’s Clydesdale East ward on Thursday.

She states: “I am determined to play my part in safeguarding Scotland and the people of this area from the long-term economic and social dislocation which will follow Theresa May’s hard Brexit and the worrying prospect of a Tory government with an increased majority hell bent on further austerity as the Labour Party turns inwards and its vote collapses.

“Only the SNP can provide an effective opposition fighting Scotland’s corner and safeguarding our vital interests.

“I’m offering the constituency a choice between a future in which the SNP fights for the constituency and for Scotland at Westminster, or one where crucial decisions are made behind closed doors by a Tory government with its own narrow agenda. I want to help our communities reach their full potential.”