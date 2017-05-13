Results of the four Clydesdale council seats 2017

Here are the voting figures for Clydesdale in the May 4 poll:

Percentage poll was 48.6; and a candidate needed 1,450 votes to be elected.

First-preference votes:

Poppy Corbett (Conservative) 2,264

Lynsey Hamilton (Labour) 839

Pat Lee (Tommy Sheridan Solidarity) 90

Eileen Logan (Labour) 1,566

Peter Meehan (Lib Dem) 148

Mandy Meikle (Scottish Green Party) 118

David Shearer (SNP) 1,611

Chris Travis (SNP) 610

 Poppy Corbett, Eileen Logan and David Shearer were elected at the first round, with Lynsey Hamilton elected at stage eight.

Ward 2: Clydesdale North

Percentage poll was51.4, and a candidate needed 1,529 votes to be elected.

First-preference votes:

Ed Archer (independent) 678

Ryan Doherty (Green) 119

Richard Eliott-Lockhart (Conservative) 1,725

Ronald Logan (independent) 221

Julia Marrs (SNP) 1,643

Catherine McClymont (Labour) 1,638

Richard Mills (Lib Dem) 91

 Richard Eliott-Lockhart, Julia Marrs and Catherine McClymont were all elected in the first round.

Ward 3: Clydesdale East

Percentage poll was 54.5, and a candidate needed 1,358 votes to be elected.

First-preference votes:

Alex Allison (Conservative) 1,927

Bev Gauld (independent) 469

Mark Gordon (Lib Dem) 144

George Hannah (Labour) 592

Eric Holford (Conservative) 526

Ian McAllan (SNP) 1,393

Andrew McCallum (independent) 112

Janet Moxley (Green) 268

 Alex Allison and Ian McAllan were elected at the first round, with Eric Holford joining them at stage eight.

Ward 4: Clydesdale South

Percentage poll was 47.9, and a candidate needed 1,364 votes to be elected.

First-preference votes:

Kaitey Blair (Lib Dem) 97

Craig Dalzell (Green) 139

George Greenshields (Labour) 1,031

Mark Horsham (SNP) 874

Janice Mackay (UKIP) 65

Colin McGavigan (Conservative) 1198

Danny Meikle 425

Sandra Mills (SNP) 757

Gordon Muir (Labour) 866.

 Mark Horsham was elected at stage six, with George Greenshields and Colin McGavigan joining him at stage eight.