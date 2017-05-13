Results of the four Clydesdale council seats 2017

Here are the voting figures for Clydesdale in the May 4 poll:
Percentage poll was 48.6; and a candidate needed 1,450 votes to be elected.
First-preference votes:
Poppy Corbett (Conservative) 2,264
Lynsey Hamilton (Labour) 839
Pat Lee (Tommy Sheridan Solidarity) 90
Eileen Logan (Labour) 1,566
Peter Meehan (Lib Dem) 148
Mandy Meikle (Scottish Green Party) 118
David Shearer (SNP) 1,611
Chris Travis (SNP) 610
Poppy Corbett, Eileen Logan and David Shearer were elected at the first round, with Lynsey Hamilton elected at stage eight.
Ward 2: Clydesdale North
Percentage poll was51.4, and a candidate needed 1,529 votes to be elected.
First-preference votes:
Ed Archer (independent) 678
Ryan Doherty (Green) 119
Richard Eliott-Lockhart (Conservative) 1,725
Ronald Logan (independent) 221
Julia Marrs (SNP) 1,643
Catherine McClymont (Labour) 1,638
Richard Mills (Lib Dem) 91
Richard Eliott-Lockhart, Julia Marrs and Catherine McClymont were all elected in the first round.
Ward 3: Clydesdale East
Percentage poll was 54.5, and a candidate needed 1,358 votes to be elected.
First-preference votes:
Alex Allison (Conservative) 1,927
Bev Gauld (independent) 469
Mark Gordon (Lib Dem) 144
George Hannah (Labour) 592
Eric Holford (Conservative) 526
Ian McAllan (SNP) 1,393
Andrew McCallum (independent) 112
Janet Moxley (Green) 268
Alex Allison and Ian McAllan were elected at the first round, with Eric Holford joining them at stage eight.
Ward 4: Clydesdale South
Percentage poll was 47.9, and a candidate needed 1,364 votes to be elected.
First-preference votes:
Kaitey Blair (Lib Dem) 97
Craig Dalzell (Green) 139
George Greenshields (Labour) 1,031
Mark Horsham (SNP) 874
Janice Mackay (UKIP) 65
Colin McGavigan (Conservative) 1198
Danny Meikle 425
Sandra Mills (SNP) 757
Gordon Muir (Labour) 866.
Mark Horsham was elected at stage six, with George Greenshields and Colin McGavigan joining him at stage eight.