MSP shows support for Gillespie Centre

Aileen Campbell MSP visited the Gillespie Centre as it embarked upon a pilot “community lunch” project offering wholesome, home-cooked food at a discounted rate to help low income families.

This builds on other projects at the centre from reminiscence therapy for those with dementia to “tea and natter” sessions to help keep the elderly population engaged and connected within the community.

The MSP, who uses the centre for her surgeries and also as a Biggar resident said: “I was delighted to drop by and hear about this latest pilot and to see the centre so busy.

“I was also pleased to learn about the other projects that currently help a range of people from our community, this all happens through hard work and dedication of volunteers who give of their time to keep this valuable resource for the local area going, guided by a strong core group of centre management and staff.”