Angela Crawley will fight for Lanark seat again

When she was elected the Member of Parliament for Lanark and Hamilton East two years ago, little did Angela Crawley suspect she’d be going to the polls again so soon.

However, the Scottish National Party MP says she is not only ready but also eager to campaign to retain the seat she snatched from Labour at the 2015 general election.

She intends to stand at the June 8 snap election called by UK Prime Minister Theresa May on her record as the MP for a constituency containing Clydesdale’s two biggest communities, Carluke and Lanark.

She said this week that she feels she has done enough in her two short years in post to justify the electorate of the consituency placing their trust in her again.

In a statement launching her re-election campaign, an SNP spokesman said: “Angela has been a hard-working, effective MP.

“If re-elected on June 8, she has pledged to continue the hard work she started two years ago, standing up for her constituents in Lanark and Hamilton East and being an effective opposition to the Tories in Westminster.”

Speaking for herself, Ms Crawley, due to turn 30 five days before the election, said: “This election is about who is best to stand up for the people and communities of Lanark and Hamilton East.

“Over the past two years, I have built up a proven track record of delivering for people across the constituency, and if re-elected, I will keep working hard for them.

“I know first hand how important it is to have a strong voice to stand up for Scotland and to stand up to the Tories at Westminster.

“Now, more than ever, that strong voice matters for the people of Lanark and Hamilton East, for the people of Scotland and for the people of the whole of the UK.”

She went on to indicate that, this time around, the SNP regards the Conservatives as its main opponents in the constituency.

She said: “The Tories want to take Lanark and Hamilton East for granted and use local votes to deliver their damaging hard-line agenda, just as they want to block opposition elsewhere in the country.”

She was brought up in Hamilton, completing her secondary education at St John Ogilvie High School.

She went on to study at Stirling University, emerging with a degree in politics. She later went on to gain a law degree from Glasgow University.

She cut her polticial teeth as a member of South Lanarkshire Council for three years before her election as an MP.

During the 2014 independence referendum, she played a prominent role as the national convener of the Young Scotland for Independence group.

During her time in Parliament, she has served as the SNP’s shadow spokesperson for equalities, women and children and was a member of the House of Commons’ women and equalities committee. She is an avid supporter of votes for 16 and 17 year olds.