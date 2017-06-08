Police warning after spate of thefts at Tinto Hill car park

Police are appealing for information on several thefts this week – and they have issued a warning to drivers to be on their guard against thieves.

Last Thursday, June 1, and the following day, an Ifor Williams Beaver tail trailer was stolen from a field approximately half a mile north of Duneaton Quarry at Crawfordjohn.

The perpetrators will have used a vehicle and spent some time removing security items from the trailer.

Witnesses are sought, and those with information are urged to call Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number SP-20170523-1464.

Witnesses are also sought to an attempted housebreaking in Redhouse Lane, Carluke, between 6pm on Saturday, June 3, and 3.30am on the Sunday. Again, they should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, and the incident number is SP-20170526-0134.

Police are warning that since April 1, there have been seven thefts from vehicles left at Tinto Hill car park, a destination popular with walkers, and a further two from other isolated car parks nearby.

Inquiries into the thefts are ongoing, and patrols have been stepped up.

Many of the thefts are said to be opportunist, with the thieves opening unlocked doors or getting access through open windows.

“Vehicle crime is unfortunately an attractive proposition for thieves,” said constable James Higgins, of Police Scotland’s safer communities team.

“When parking up to enjoy the countryside, owners are often in charge of dogs, children or indeed adult family members eager to get on with the business of having fun. This can be distracting.

“Cars nowadays can be laden with journey essentials such as mobile phones, tablets, sunglasses, purses and other items of value. It’s not unusual to have valuables in the region of thousands of pounds taken on a journey.

“When distracted, these valuables are often left in open view, and drivers do forget to lock their cars.

“Thieves know this and will target isolated car parks.

“Before their next journey, drivers should ask themselves – what items of value can I remove from the car? Where can I securely store the things I want to keep? Are there things like charging cables, USB leads, handbags or satnav holders on display to suggest there may be valuables in the car? And they should ask the same questions at their destination and remember to lock the vehicle.”