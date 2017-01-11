Police name woman killed in Carluke garage tragedy

Police this morning (Wednesday) have named the woman killed in the Tesco filling station tragedy in Carluke on Monday.

She is 68-year-old Helen Henderson from the town.

Mrs Henderson was struck by a heavy goods vehicle while crossing the forecourt of the store’s filling station off Lanark Road shortly after it opened at 7.10am.

Emergency services rushed to the incident but could do nothing for the woman as she was already dead.

The 42-year-old driver of the DAF lorry involved in the accident was physically unhurt but is said by police to have been left badly shaken by it.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward so that a report can be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

They are especially keen to hear from any commuters who witnessed the tragedy as they used the filling station on their way to work that morning.

Despite the accident occurring at such an early hour and only minutes after the store and filling station opened, police say they understand that there were four other vehicles in the forecourt at the time, and they are eager to speak to their drivers.

The investigation is being carried out by the Police Scotland road policing department at Motherwell, and Sergeant Stewart Dyer said: “The forecourt was busy with motorists heading off to their commute, so I’d be keen to speak to anyone who was there and would ask them to contact police.

“We understand from our inquiries that there were four vehicles on the forecourt at the time, and I would like to trace these drivers as they may have information that could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Dyer via the Police Scotland 101 number.

The filling station was closed throughout Monday as police officers carried out extensive scene-of-accident investigations but reopened as usual at 7am yesterday morning.