Police appeal for witnesses to Coalburn accident

As the Gazette went to press this week, a driver involved in a car crash near Coalburn on Friday was still critically ill in hospital.

Police Scotland say that the accident happened at around 4.30pm when a white Audi A3 travelling south and a northbound grey Mazda 5 collided at a crossroads junction in Shoulderigg Road.

The 61-year-old male driver of the Mazda was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is being treated for multiple injuries including a serious head injury.

Medical staff describe his condition as critical.

A 10-year-old boy travelling as a passenger was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital and was released after treatment for minor injuries.

The 22-year-old driver of the Audi A3 was also taken to Wishaw General, to be treated for arm and leg injuries.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Sergeant David Stenhouse, of Police Scotland’s divisional road policing unit in Motherwell, said: “Although this is a rural road, there were motorists and others in the area at time of the crash so, I would appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward to speak to the police about what they saw to do so as it would assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information can call Motherwell police station via 101, quoting incident number 2775/04/08.