Police appeal for help in tracing pensioner last seen in Law

Police Scotland have been out with a helicopter and checking fields near Law in the search for a missing pensioner.

And they are appealing for help from the public to trace missing 69-year-old James McGhie (known as Jimmy) from Shotts.

James McGhie left his home in Easter Road, Shotts on Monday August 21 to travel to a garage in Shields Road, Motherwell. He spoke to a member of staff at the garage around 0800 hours and left his car to be serviced.

He indicated to the member of staff that he intended to travel to Hamilton as he wanted to have his mobile phone repaired.

Following enquiries, officers have managed to locate Mr McGhie on CCTV alighting from a bus on Law Road End around 1120 hours on Monday 21st August.

He is described as around 5ft2 and of medium build, with grey hair. Initially he was thought to have had a beard, however the recent CCTV image shows him as being clean shaven. When last seen he was wearing a dark coloured coat.

Inspector Neil MacLeod said: “Following this new information regarding Mr McGhie’s whereabouts, there is a possibility that he is still in the Law area and I would appeal to members of the local community to help us find him.

“Please keep your eyes open for Mr McGhie in the area and check any outbuildings and gardens as well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Motherwell Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3916 of Tuesday 22nd August 2017.”