PICTURE SPECIAL: Lanark's 2017 Lanimer queen and court chosen

Lanark's Lanimer Queen this year will be Niamh Jopp.

Thousands will watch as she is crowned on Lanimer Day, Thursday June 8.

Queen - Niamh Jopp. Picture Sarah Peters.

Niamh, who is just about to turn 11, is a pupil of New Lanark Primary.

She is Lanark born and bred; her parents are Susan and Simon, and Niamh has appeared regularly on Lanimer lorries.

Both she and her and little sister Addi are members of Christ Church Sunday School.

Niamh is keen on dancing, and is a pupil of the Hazel Anderson School of Dance. She loves music; she plays the flute and has recently joined Shine, the Carluke-based musical theatre group. And she is a keen Scout.

Queen Niamh Jopp with her court members from New Lanark primary. Picture Sarah Peters.

Niamh will make her first public appearance when the Lanimer celebrations begin on Sunday, June 4. in the procession for the Kirkin’ of Lord Cornet-elect Iain Hughes, On the Tuesday night she will be invited to New Lanark during the Ride-Out, but Thursday is her day, as she is driven in the Lanimer Procession, then led up the steps at the Cross to be crowned.

Her champion will be Ethan Wood, 13, who has already been a herald and an outrider on Lanimer Day.

Her courtiers are: fellow pupils of New Lanark Primary: lady in waiting Natalie Joynes, chief maids Janey Somerville and Jane Darroch, crown Bearer Joe Alan, Pages Max Edwards and Kaiden Mason;

from Lanark Grammar School: ladies in waiting Hannah McIntyre and Caile McCamon, outriders Ruaridh Whitehead, Jay Parker, Kyle Wilson and Oliver Donaldson, 1st lord Calum Duncan, 2nd lord Calvin Kennedy, and champion Ethan Wood.

Champion Ethan Wood. Picture Sarah Peters.

From St Mary’s Primary: ladies in Waiting, Lanna Hynds and Rachel Dowie and sceptre bearer Lucas Diplacito.

From Robert Owen Primary: ladies in waiting Olivia Smith and Niamh Hillier, proclamation bearer MacKenzie Curran and sword bearer Caelan Glover.

From Lanark Primary: ladies in waiting, Infinity Gracie, Gemma Rennie, and Teri Weir; and yeomen of the guard Callum Scott and Luke Carroll.

From Kirkffieldbank Primary School: ladies in waiting, Eden Gray Robyn Adair, and heralds Quintus Williamson and David Mannering.

Members of the court from Lanark Grammar with champion Ethan Wood. Picture Sarah Peters.

And from Stanmore, Clare Turley, who will present a posy of flowers to the crowning lady.

Clare Turley from Stanmore. Picture Sarah Peters.

Members of the Court from Kirkfieldbank Primary. Picture Sarah Peters.

Lorraine Swan congratulating Queen Niamh Jopp. Picture Sarah Peters.

Members of the Court from Robert Owen Primary.Picture Sarah Peters.

Members of the Court from St marys Primary. Picture Sarah Peters.