Pensioner faces Cleghorn rail crash driving charge

An elderly woman appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court last Thursday accused of causing the accident in which a train struck a car at Cleghorn level crossing on December 3 last year.

The accused, Eleanor Gillan, 71, of Sutherland Way, Livingston, is charged with dangerous driving at the crossing on the A706 Lanark-to-Forth road.

She is alleged to have driven onto the main west coast railway line and then travelled along it for a distance until her car was struck by a train, damaging both car and train.

No one was injured in the incident, but rail and road traffic were seriously disrupted.

The matter was continued without plea until Thursday, March 30.