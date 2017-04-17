Pat Lee is standing as Clydesdale Solidarity candidate

A councillor first elected to serve the Clydesdale West Ward of South Lanarkshire Council as a Scottish National Party member is to seek re-election on Thursday, May 4, under the Solidarity banner.

Since defectingfrom the nationalists to the socialist party, led by Tommy Sheridan, Pat Lee has become Solidarity’s national co-convener.

He said: “I have lived in the ward for the last 32 years with my wife of 34 years and two grown-up sons.

“Since being first elected in 2012, I’ve worked tirelessly to help improve our communities and am a former member of Strathclyde Police Authority and former director of Clydesdale Credit Union. I also represented Clydesdale West on numerous committees on the council.”

He went on: “It has been a pleasure and honour to have worked on behalf of the people of Clydesdale West, and I hope my actions speak louder than words, ensuring Carluke, Law and the surrounding villages have the strongest voice in Hamilton.”

He added that among his achievements has been the introduction of a home surgery service which he says has been “favourably received by those who have found themselves in the unfortunate position of requiring assistance”.

He also expressed his pride in having campaigned against the development of an opencast mine at Hyndshaw Farm on the outskirts of Carluke, stating that he felt part of his duties was “ensuring the local environment and our children will not be faced with unnecessary dangers”.

He also sees as an achievement helping to persuade South Lanarkshire Council to carry out a feasibility study into the long-running proposal to reopen Law’s old train station, closed to passenger traffic since former British Railways chairman Richard Beeching’s cuts of the 1960s.