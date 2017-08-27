Overnight road closures as work goes on at Candymill

Phase three of the long-running stabilisation and road barrier reinstatement work on the A702 at Candymill, near Biggar, begins tomorrow, Monday August 28.

That is is expected to last until Monday October 30.

The work began at the end of 2016 on a scheme to eliminate the risk of instability of this section of the road, upgrading the vehicle barrier system, improving the condition of the carriageway and associated verges, and reducing the need for future, more extensive maintenance.

Highways contractor Amey said on Friday that in the latest phase there would initially be three overnight closures between the hours of 8pm and 6am, from Monday until the morning of Wednesday August 30.

After that the remainder of the construction programme would be completed within lane closures and temporary traffic light control.

The only exception would be further two overnight closures for road re-surfacing works. These should take place in the week commencing Monday October 23 for two nights. However, these dates are weather dependent and may be subject to change.

Any change of dates, or other updates, will be added to the Amey South East Trunk Roads Network website: https://scottishtrunkroadsse.amey.co.uk/ Road users are asked to plan their journey accordingly before setting out.

During the closures traffic intending to use the A702 at Brownsbank Cattle Creep will be diverted at Melbourne Crossroads A721 onto the A701 towards Moffat. From here, traffic will continue onto the A72 at Skirling to re-join the A702 north of Biggar where the diversion will end.

Traffic travelling in the opposite direction will use this same diversion route, in reverse. Local access will be permitted throughout the works.

This work has been planned in consultation with Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, Edmonton Estate and Brownsbank Farm.