No rabbits for sale this Easter

Pets at Home is set to stop selling rabbits at all of its 430-plus stores this Easter, in order to educate and inform children on the importance of responsible pet ownership.

Customers will not be able to buy or adopt a rabbit during the period between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Each year, customer interest in rabbits increases at Easter due to the holiday’s connection with the Easter Bunny. To ensure families understand the specific needs of rabbits, Pets at Home is hosting free rabbit workshops in all stores throughout the Easter weekend.

These sessions help children understand the welfare needs of rabbits – shelter, food and water, good health, appropriate company and the right living environment – and will help families and potential future pet owners to make an informed decision about the long term commitment and responsibilities that come with taking on an animal.

Peter Pritchard, CEO (Retail) at Pets at Home, said: “We pride ourselves on putting pets before profit so we’ve taken the decision not to sell rabbits during the upcoming Easter weekend. Nor will customers be able to adopt rabbits in need of rehoming from our in store adoption centres.

“Our informative workshops help families understand what’s involved in being a responsible rabbit owner. What’s more they’re also a fun and free way for children to get up close and personal with some furry friends during the holidays.”

The retailer already has a vigorous system for checking potential pet owners to help combat impulse purchases, as it’s important for the pet to match the potential owners’ circumstances, regardless of the type of animal they are looking for.

Pets at Home will stop selling rabbits from 9am on Good Friday, April 14 until close of business on Monday, April 17.

The rabbit workshops take place as part of Pets at Home’s My Pet Pals club during the Easter weekend. To find your nearest workshop, visit www.petsathome.com/workshops