No change in Clydesdale's seats

All three Westminster seats making up the Clydesdale are remain in the same hands this morning.

There was a close fight for the Lanark and Hamilton East Seat, with the three main candidates all polling over 16,000 votes, and at the final Angela Crawley held it for the SNP with a tiny majority, rather than the 10,000 of the 2015 election.

Dr Lisa Cameron MP

Results are:

Poppy Corbett - Scottish Conservative and Unionist - 16,178

Angela Crawley - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 16,444

Andrew Hilland - Scottish Labour Party - 16,084

David Mundell MP

Donald MacKay - UKIP - 550

Colin Robb - Scottish Liberal Democrats - 1,214

In the East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow seat, results were:

Lisa Cameron - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 21,023

Janice MacKay - UKIP - 628

Monique McAdams - Scottish Labour Party - 17,157

Paul McGarry - Scottish Liberal Democrats - 1,590

Mark McGeever - Scottish Conservative and Unionist - 13,704

And in the rural Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale Constituency David Mundell increased his majority from 798 to 9441, and is no longer the only Tory in Scotland, being joined by another 12 colleagues.