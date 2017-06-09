No change in Clydesdale's seats

All three Westminster seats making up the Clydesdale are remain in the same hands this morning.
There was a close fight for the Lanark and Hamilton East Seat, with the three main candidates all polling over 16,000 votes, and at the final Angela Crawley held it for the SNP with a tiny majority, rather than the 10,000 of the 2015 election.
Results are:
Poppy Corbett - Scottish Conservative and Unionist - 16,178
Angela Crawley - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 16,444
Andrew Hilland - Scottish Labour Party - 16,084
Donald MacKay - UKIP - 550
Colin Robb - Scottish Liberal Democrats - 1,214
In the East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow seat, results were:
Lisa Cameron - Scottish National Party (SNP) - 21,023
Janice MacKay - UKIP - 628
Monique McAdams - Scottish Labour Party - 17,157
Paul McGarry - Scottish Liberal Democrats - 1,590
Mark McGeever - Scottish Conservative and Unionist - 13,704
And in the rural Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale Constituency David Mundell increased his majority from 798 to 9441, and is no longer the only Tory in Scotland, being joined by another 12 colleagues.