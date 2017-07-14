New statistics reveal Scots aren’t leaving their comfort zone

Almost half (47%) of people in Scotland don’t venture outside of their comfort zones and fear that one day they might live to regret it.

That’s according to new statistics released by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), who are encouraging people in Scotland to do something out of their ordinary routines and organise a fundraiser to help make a difference to the millions of people living with cardiovascular disease.

A new survey by the BHF reveals that we are creatures of habit in the UK, tending to stick to our daily routines and playing it safe when it comes to trying new things.

The BHF is encouraging the public to break out of their comfort zones and arrange a fundraiser to help raise vital funds for life saving heart research.

The poll showed that more than half (56%) of people in Scotland stick to the same routine day in, day out and more than a quarter (26%) can’t remember the last time they tried something new or stepped out of their comfort zone. Another quarter (24%) said it has been more than a year since they did.

Almost a third (32%) said they never act impulsively and two in five (40%) said they wouldn’t be described as an adventurous person. More than a quarter (28%) said that their daily routine has left them feeling stuck in a rut.

For some, even leaving their own city or county, or trying a new style of clothes, was too far out of their comfort zones. Despite this, over two thirds (67%) of those polled could see the benefits of getting out of their comfort zones and more than two in five (43%) would consider doing something out of their comfort zone for charity.

An estimated 7 million people in the UK are living with heart and circulatory disease, but with the help of its generous supporters, the BHF is fighting back by funding ground-breaking research to find new ways to treat these devastating conditions. By breaking out of your normal routine and planning a fundraiser of your choice, you can help them continue this vital work.

Donna Spriggs Elliott, Head of Community Fundraising at the British Heart Foundation, said: “It’s clear that we really are creatures of habit in the UK, tending to stick to the same tried and tested routines instead of trying new experiences.

“We could all do with shaking things up a bit. We’re encouraging everyone to step outside of their comfort zone and do something to help us make a real difference to the millions of people living with cardiovascular disease. Even £100 can help one of our early career researchers carry out a day’s worth of research.

“People do wonderful and truly extraordinary things to support our life saving research, so why not have fun, get creative and mix things up for a good cause.”

From zumbathons and treasure hunts to pet shows and cake sales, or putting a twist on a hobby, whichever way you choose to fundraise, why not gather together your friends and family and help us beat cardiovascular disease for good.

For more information and to get your free fundraising pack, visit bhf.org.uk/doyourthing