New project to get cancer sufferers back into work

A new project to get people back into work following a cancer diagnosis is being launched at the University of Dundee.

The University’s Institute of Sport and Exercise will be starting the Working and Cancer Dundee project which will offer 1-to-1 exercise sessions to support people on their return to work after cancer.

Each programme will be designed around their needs and offer flexibility to suit their working hours.

Programme co-ordinator Hazel Ednie said: “There is strong evidence that exercise can help reduce fatigue, which is a common side effect of cancer treatment. It can also improve mobility and muscular strength and improve an individual’s confidence.

“This is why we’ve decided to launch this project. We hope that these factors will support the participant’s work ability and help them get back into the workplace.”

Evidence suggests people returning to work after cancer can have additional physical and mental challenges. People who have had cancer are almost 40% more likely not to return to work. Some of the reasons for this include not feeling physically or mentally strong enough to work, a lack of support from their employer and no offer of flexible working hours.

Participants will be given a cancer and exercise instructor. During their first session they will create a 12-week programme to get them started. They will also be given a 6-month complimentary membership to ISE and can use this to access the Institute’s facilities.

This project has been supported by Breast Foot Forward, the Scottish charity behind the Twilight Walk. People eligible for the project must have been diagnosed with cancer within the last 12 months and are in full or part-time employment.

For more information about the Working and Cancer Dundee project contact WACD@dundee.ac.uk or telephone: 01382 385177.