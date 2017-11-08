New Lanark to host international touring textile exhibition

New Lanark World Heritage Site will be hosting London’s Fashion and Textile Museum’s international travelling exhibition ‘Artist Textiles - Picasso to Warhol’ from January 26 – April 29 2018 in its new exhibition gallery.

This touring display from the Fashion and Textile Museum traces the history of 20th century art in textiles. Highlights include work by Georges Braque, Alexander Calder, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, Sonia Delaunay, Raoul Dufy, Barbara Hepworth, Fernand Léger, Henri Matisse, Joan Miró, Henry Moore, Pablo Picasso, Ben Nicholson and Andy Warhol.

‘Artist Textiles - Picasso to Warhol’ has toured internationally since 2014, visiting London, the Netherlands, Canada and the USA, and will be making its return to the UK in 2018 at New Lanark World Heritage Site.

Artist Textiles shows how ordinary people were once able to engage with modern art in a personal and intimate way through their clothing and home furnishings.

The exhibition features examples of key European and American art movements: Fauvism, Cubism, Constructivism, Abstraction, Surrealism and Pop Art; as well as the work of leading fashion designers and manufacturers.

There are over 200 rare pieces, many of which have not been on public display before, including some of iconic British designer Zandra Rhodes personal collection.

Curator Dennis Nothdruft from the Fashion and Textile Museum, who developed the exhibition, said: “This exhibition highlights the importance of the textile industry in the dissemination and promotion of contemporary art.

“Manufacturers and mills had the foresight to work with painters and sculptors to develop beautiful fabrics that democratized modern art for the masses.”

Evelyn Whitelaw, New Lanark Trust’s Events & Exhibitions Officer, who is working with the team from London to coordinate the exhibition, said: “We hope that this exhibition will allow visitors to learn more about the resurgence of the textile sector.

“We will be holding printmaking workshops and will be launching a textile design competition to engage and develop design skills within the community in due course.”

Scott McCauley, New Lanark Trust Chief Executive, added: “we are very proud that ‘Artist Textiles - Picasso to Warhol’ will make its Scottish debut at New Lanark in 2018, officially launching New Lanark’s brand new temporary exhibition gallery.

“This bespoke exhibition space will be housed within one of the 18th century cotton mill buildings which is also home to New Lanark’s woollen yarn production.

“We hope that hosting Artist Textiles will begin a flourishing relationship with the Fashion & Textile Museum, giving visitors to New Lanark and the local community a chance to see some truly fantastic designs on their doorstep.”