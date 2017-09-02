New Lanark is in the frame for top tourism award

New Lanark World Heritage Site has been shortlisted in the Best Visitor Attraction category of the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards.

The Awards were created to showcase and reward outstanding contributions to Scotland’s outdoor and leisure industry.

They are the operations which display unrivalled quality and contribute to Scotland’s reputation as one of the world’s best tourist destinations.

Thousands of public nominations were received across 17 categories for this year’s awards.

After the success of last year’s contest, new categories were introduced including Scotland’s Best Brewery/Distillery Tour, Scotland’s Best Motorhome/Campervan Dealership and Scotland’s Best Golf Experience.

Over 35,000 votes were received in support of favourites across the country to create a shortlist of 115 finalists.

The next step sees each business take stock of their business and provide a submission in support of their win, before an independent judging panel will participate in assessments of the customer facing elements of the business.

Melissa Reilly, marketing manager at New Lanark World Heritage Site, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted in this category.

“Today, New Lanark is recognised as one of Scotland’s 6 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of ‘outstanding universal value’ and welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually.”

The former 18th century cotton spinning mill village was founded by David Dale and Richard Arkwright in 1785, and developed as a revolutionary model industrial community at a time when factory workers in cities lived in slums.

New Lanark village is now owned and operated by New Lanark Trust, which has been restoring and revitalising the village as a living and working community since 1974.

The Scottish Outdoor & Leisure Awards 2017 Gala Final will take place at the Glasgow Marriott on October 29.