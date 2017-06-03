New Braehead Park ready for today’s Village Day

Even the rain could not dampen the spirits of the children of Braehead as they celebrated the official opening of the refurbished playpark in Braehead.

A planned tea in the park had to be moved to the village hall but it was none the less enjoyable.

Children enjoy the new park.

The opening marked the culmination of a two-year project by Braehead Village Trust in partnership with South Lanarkshire Council.

It involved consultation with the children and young people in the village, planning and fundraising.

The funders – Levenseat Trust, South Lanarkshire Rural Communities Trust, the Renewable Energy Fund and the village trust itself – all contributed to developing and improving the community park.

The refurbishment has made it accessible and suitable for a wide age range of children.

That can now be seen almost every day, with the park being busy and fast becoming a focus for family activities, and the trust is delighted by the outcome of its work.

The park will also be the centre for the 2017 village day today, Saturday, June 3.