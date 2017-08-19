Music in Lanark brings The Pearl Fishers to town.

Scotland’s Scotland’s professional touring company, Opera Bohemia, is returning to Lanark this Saturday for a performance of their new production for 2017, Bizet’s ‘The Pearl Fishers’.

The company has developed a special relationship with Lanark over the years and will be performing at the Memorial Hall as part of Music in Lanark’s season.

One of the original goals of Opera Bohemia was to introduce opera to a new audience as well as providing more live performances for opera lovers. This year the company launched its first education project, taking opera workshops to schools all round Scotland. Over 350 youngsters took part including students from Carluke High School.

The company hopes to tempt even more people to give opera a try with its new production of The Pearl Fishers.

In this moving tale set in Ceylon, two men’s vow of friendship is threatened by their obsession with the same woman, a beautiful priestess, who battles to suppress her feelings of love in order to uphold her sacred oath.

The opera is composed by Georges Bizet, best known for Carmen. The Pearl Fishers contains a duet for tenor and baritone (The Pearl Fishers Duet) which has become one of the most famous and loved duets in the whole operatic repertoire.

Directed by former Scottish Opera young artist Lissa Lorenzo, the production has a star-studded cast led by Scottish soprano Monica McGhee in the role of Leila. McGhee was part of the internationally successful opera group Amore. Welsh tenor Thomas Kinch returns to Opera Bohemia in the role of Nadir, with Scotland’s Douglas Nairne and Michael MacKinnon as Zurga and Nourabad, completing the cast.

The production features the company’s first professional chamber chorus and is accompanied by the Opera Bohemia Ensemble under the baton of Alistair Digges. With beautiful melodies, rousing choruses and opera’s most famous duet, this promises to be a magical night at the opera.

It is sung in French with English surtitles.

For tickets, priced £15, visit www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk, or call 01555 667999.