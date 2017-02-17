Mousebank Road, Lanark, to close for up to six weeks

Mousebank Road in Lanark will be closed from 8am on Monday, February 20, for up to six weeks for carriageway and pavement works by South Lanarkshire Council.

It’s a busy road, linking many residential streets with the A73, and diversion signage will be in place.

Traffic in Park Place will be sent along Hope Street and onto Bellefield Road, then Waterloo Drive, Wheatlandside and then left back onto to Mousebank Road.

Also due for closure are Millrig Road, Wiston, between the A73 junction and16 Millrig Road from Monday, February 27, to 3.30pm on Friday, March 3, for Scottish Water works, and part of Strawfrank Road Carstairs Junction from Saturday, March 4, for up to five days for resurfacing.