The deadline for registering to vote in the June 8 General Election is midnight on Monday.

Anyone who is not already registered should visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote – and make sure you have your National Insurance number to hand.

Those who wish to vote without attending a polling station on Thursday. June 8, can also request a postal or a proxy vote.

Only British Citizens aged 18 and over can vote in this election.

For more information visit either www.aboutmyvote.co.uk