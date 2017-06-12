Ministers urged to ban fracking

Last Wednesday, anti-fracking protesters gathered outside the Holyrood Parliament in Edinburgh to present the Scottish Government with petitions backed by more than 40,000 signatories opposed to shale gas extraction.

“This is a fantastic response from across the country, sending a strong message to the Scottish Government once again that we do need fracking in Scotland,” said South Scotland Labour list MSP Claudia Beamish, also her party’s spokesperson for environment and climate change.

“On the day the Dail passed the bill to ban fracking in Ireland, the rally was particularly exciting. I commend the community groups, volunteers and activists that are dedicating their time and energy to protesting fracking and protecting our environment.

“ It was brilliant to see campaigners from my own region at the rally, and the South Lanarkshire Against Unconventional Gas members were chanting loud and proud with banners and T-shirts.

“The SNP’s track record on fracking is pitiful. While we cannot rely on the SNP to do the right thing for our environment, our communities, our jobs, and our future – my member’s bill to ban fracking will keep driving forward.

“In the face of Donald Trump’s shocking decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, Scotland needs to highlight the dreadful damage we are doing to our environment.”