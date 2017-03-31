Meet Des for lunch at the Bothwell Bridge Hotel

Comedian and radio presenter Des Clarke is playing a lead role in a landmark charity event at the Bothwell Bridge Hotel on June 11.

Maggie’s, the charity which provides support for people living with cancer, is hosting its annual fundraising lunch to raise funds for their local cancer caring centre.

Des, who also starred at last year’s event, said: “It was a great day out raising money for a brilliant cause, so I’m delighted to be part of it again this year.”

Tickets cost £40 per person or £400 for a table of 10 and include a glass of bubbly on arrival.

There’s a chance to buy goods from stall holders, a three course lunch and there’s a bit of a boogie too.

There will also be a raffle and auction at the lunch to raise vital funds for Maggie’s Lanarkshire.

Lorrie Forsyth, centre head at Maggie’s Lanarkshire said: “Our lunch is always a popular event and a fantastic way to raise the funds we need to continue to support people in finding their way through cancer.”

Built in the grounds of Monklands Hospital Maggie’s Lanarkshire aims to be a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand.

They offer an evidence-based core programme of support said to have shown how to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Lanarkshire relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of Centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support. The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.

To find out more about Maggie’s Lanarkshire and to see how the Centre supports people with cancer across Lanarkshire please visit the Centre at The Elizabeth Montgomerie Building, Monklands Hospital, Monkscourt Avenue, Airdrie. ML6 0JS or get in touch on 01236 771199 and lanarkshire@maggies.org