MBE for Clydesdale Colonel Stephanie Jackman

A long-serving Army Reserve officer has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Colonel Stephanie Jackman, currently one of the highest ranking officers in Scotland, received the honour for the work she did on career management policy for the Army Reserve, while employed in the Army Personnel Centre in Glasgow.

Stephanie, who has served in the Army Reserve (formerly known as the Territorial Army) for 28 years, now works at the main headquarters of the British Army in Scotland, HQ 51st Infantry Brigade, in Stirling, where she is the Deputy Commander (Reserves).

She was previously the Commanding Officer of Glasgow and Strathclyde Universities’ Officer Training Corps and has completed tours in Northern Ireland and Afghanistan.

In her civilian career, Stephanie, who lives near Biggar, previously worked for National Grid as a Project Manager but gave up working full-time when she became a Squadron Commander in the Royal Logistic Corps. Since then she has worked part-time as a Reservist.

Stephanie was “Bowled over and totally overwhelmed….” when she was told of her honour and insisted that it was a team effort.

“It’s really good for reserves to be recognised in this way, and for someone to realise the importance of career management for the Army Reserve is just brilliant. I am very honoured,” she said.

In her current job, Stephanie is the senior Army Reservist in Scotland and is responsible to the Commander of 51st Infantry Brigade for all policy and management of Army Reservists and Army Cadets in Scotland.

In her spare time, she enjoys breeding, showing and walking her German Short-haired Pointer dogs.