Man missing near Stonebyres, while search goes on for pensioner in Law

The search is continuing today for a pensioner last seen in Law - and a search is also underway for a young man last seen on Sunday near Stonebyres Power Station on the Clyde.

Robert McPhie, 69, has been missing since last Monday; and Jamie McCulloch, 27, since the early hours of yeterday.

Jamie McCulloch left a friend’s house in Lanark around 5am on Sunday morning and was last seen running into a field near to Stonebyres Power Station.

Jamie is described as white, 6ft 2 inches in height and of stocky build with auburn hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt and grey jeans.

Sergeant Katie MacKinnon from Lanark Police Office said: “Since Jamie was reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive searches in the local area, and have been assisted by the police helicopter and specialist search advisors.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Jamie, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Lanark Police Office via 101.”

His brother Craig McCulloch has been appealing for help on Twitter, and said today that he planned to walk along both sides of the walkway.

Meanwhile volunteers are continuing their search in Law for Jimmy McPhie from Shotts, last seen a week ago, getting off the bus at Law Road end, near the old Law Hospital.

The police helicopter has been out, and his distraught family and friends have been organising searches of fields around Law every day.

Last Monday, August 21, Jimmy took his car to be serviced at a garage in Shields Road Motherwell at 8am, telling a member of staff that he intended to travel to Hamilton to have his mobile phone repaired. Instead he went in the opposite direction.

The last confirmed sighting is on CCTV when Jimmy alighted from a bus on Law Road End around 11.20am that morning.

He is described as around 5ft 2 and of medium build, with grey hair and clean shaven. When last seen he was wearing a dark coloured coat.

Inspector Neil MacLeod said: “It is now a number of days since Mr McGhie has been seen and we remain increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

"Our main focus of attention is in and around the village of Law where the last sighting of Mr McGhie is confirmed.

"With this in mind we would be keen for householders in Law to familiarise themselves with images of the Mr McGhie which have been broadcast and consider if they have seen this person recently or indeed if they know Mr McGhie and may be able to furnish us with any lifestyle or any details of any friends or associates.

"I would also ask that householders take the time to check garden areas and outbuildings in an effort to assist us with our search. Though the area of Law village has become the main focus of our attention we are still keen to be made aware of any potential sightings in the Lanarkshire area and indeed beyond.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Motherwell Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3916 of Tuesday August 22.”