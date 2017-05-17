Man injured in fire at Lanark flats

A 63-year-old man was badly hurt and his neighbours had to be evacuated after fire broke out in a block of flats in Lanark’s Smyllum Road in the early hours of Saturday.

The Gazette understands that the injured resident was attempting to douse the fire in the block’s communal bin area when he received serious burns to his arms and, at time of going to press this week, he was still receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital.

Said a spokeswoman for Police Scotland: “We can confirm that emergency services attended a report of fire at around 20 minutes after midnight on Saturday, May 13.

“A 63-year-old man was taken to Wishaw General Hospital and then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he is currently being treated.

“Several people were evacuated from their homes by the fire service. The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesman for South Lanarkshire Council said the door entry system to the block and its communal bin area was fully operational at the time, and evacuated tenants were allowed to return after it was deemed safe to do so.