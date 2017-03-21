Major hillwalking show in Glasgow this weekend

The great outdoors comes indoors this weekend as outdoor organisations get set for a major exhibition in Glasgow aimed at encouraging people to make the most of Scotland’s hills and mountains.

Skills for the Hills, organised by Mountain Aid, working with Mountaineering Scotland, will take place on Saturday at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Halls.

Some 40 leading outdoor organisations will be taking part, with a mix of exhibitions, talks and demonstrations aimed at helping and encouraging people of all levels of experience, from newcomer to experienced mountaineers.

The event will be opened by Mountain Aid patron and outdoor writer and broadcaster Cameron McNeish, who will also be one of the main speakers, along with fellow outdoor writer Chris Townsend, Mountaineering Scotland safety expert Heather Morning, and speakers from mountain rescue, John Muir Trust and other organisations.

Other organisations taking part include Glenmore Lodge, the national outdoor training centre; Ramblers Scotland, Mountaineering Scotland; the Search & Rescue Dog Association; The Great Outdoors magazine; Mountain Weather Information Service, Scottish Youth Hostel Association and many others, including several major outdoor retailers who will be displaying, demonstrating and chatting about the latest equipment. There will also be a mountain biking section.

Jim Kinnell, of Mountain Aid, said: “This will be a great event whether you’re an experienced mountaineer or whether you’re just thinking about starting to go hill walking. With the days getting longer and spring just around the corner, this is the time when people really start to think about getting out into the hills and we’re expecting over 2000 people on the day.”

Skills for the Hills will run from 10am to 4.30pm, with tickets costing £2 per adult and £1 per child on the door, including a free event programme.

For a complete timetable of talks and other information visit the website at www.mountainaid.org.uk