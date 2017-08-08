Main road through Carnwath will shut for three weeks

Villagers in Carnwath face three weeks of traffic diversions while the main road through the village is closed.

Carnwath Community Council is inviting residents along to a meeting on Tuesday August 15, at 7.30pm to discuss the closure.

The road will be shut from the traffic lights to the mini-roundabout from September 3, with extensive diversions proposed.

“We would stress that this is a total closure of the road for major resurfacing works,” said community councillor Angus Knox. “This will be a major disruption for residents and business owners, and there will be other traffic restriction orders to prevent unsuitable vehicles using other local routes.”

Two road engineers from South Lanarkshire Council will also be at the meeting.

An earlier meeting was held in the Town Hall in June when members of the public were able to ask questions about the road works and the SLC engineers answered as many of these as possible; however at this meeting there should be more details and answers to any unanswered questions from the first meeting.

The meeting is open to everyone in the area.

If you are unable to attend but have a question, contact Angus Knox community council secretary on (07776) 235656 or any other community council member.