M74 link road closing from Monday

The M74 southbound link road to the northbound M73 will be closed from 6am on Monday, May 15 for approximately three weeks.

Transport Scotland is urging drivers to avoid the area during that closure, which is to allow the opening of a new slip road.

During that time there will be no access from the southbound M74 to the northbound M73. Commuters who also use the northbound M73 to access the A8 and M8 will also be affected.

Diversions will be in place via the southbound M74 Junction 5 (Raith) to the northbound A725.

They are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route via M8, Kingston Bridge where possible.

The reconstruction of the link road is part of final phases of the £500m M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project. and will allow all the lanes to open in the coming weeks.

For more information and updates go to the Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites.