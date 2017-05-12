Lucky postcode pays out for Carluke neighbours

Three neighbours in Carluke have landed the People's Postcode Lottery's Daily Prize.

Their postcode ML8 5UJ was drawn on Wednesday.

Two of the Hallcraig Place residents who play with the postcode have landed £1,000 each, while the third plays with two tickets and so doubled the prize to £2,000.

The ML postcode has been in luck recently, with the Daily Prize having already fallen in Carluke and Coatbridge in recent days (Monday May 8 and Thursday May 4 respectively).

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “Congratulations to our Carluke players! I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £197 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Among the causes it supports is the Scottish Wildlife Trust. For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk