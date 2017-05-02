Local plumbers urged to showcase their skills in national competition

WaterSafe, the national register for approved plumbing businesses in the UK, is calling for qualified and competent plumbers to showcase their talent in the UK Plumber of the Year 2017 competition.

For the first time, this year WaterSafe is joining the competition as an official judging partner.

Entries are now open for the competition, which recognises the skills and talent of plumbers across the UK, with a life-changing prize fund worth £10,000 awarded to the worthy winner.

Entrants must showcase one job from the past year outlining their outstanding skill and professionalism by the closing date of June 16.

WaterSafe will subsequently shortlist 15 outstanding plumbers in July, who will face a public vote.

WaterSafe Chairman Chris Sneath MBE will join the judging panel to choose the ultimate winner from the five most popular campaigns.

He said: “It’s a great honour to join the UK Plumber of the Year competition as the official judge, we are looking forward to recognising the remarkable level of talent and professionalism that plumbers up and down the country have to offer.”

The WaterSafe scheme is backed by all water companies and the drinking water regulators. It provides an online directory of plumbing businesses in the UK who are trained to meet the strict regulations for installing pipes and fittings that supply drinking water to keep it fresh and healthy.

Shaun Scott, accredited WaterSafe plumber and winner of the UK Plumber of the Year 2016, impressed last year’s judges with the consistently high standards of his work.

Shaun said: “It’s massively important to be properly qualified and for customers to be able to see that. It makes such sense to have a scheme like WaterSafe where people can go to find a recommended plumber.”

For more information about the UK Plumber of the Year competition visit ukplumberoftheyear.com or follow @UKPOTY on Twitter and visit Facebook.com/UKPlumberoftheYear