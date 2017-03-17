Lesmahagow teenagers’ party to help fund overseas work

Two Lesmahagow teenagers heading off overseas for a year of charity work when they leave school this summer are holding a fundraising party on Friday, March 31.

Oliver Heaney and Luana McAtear, both 17, will be teaching English on placements in Third World countries with the charity Project Trust.

They will also be involved in community building projects, and Oliver, an athletics coach at Milton Primary School, will organise coaching in Guyana. Luana is going to Malaysia.

They each have to raise £6,500 to take up their places.

The fundraising party is at the Hollandbush Golf Club, and the evening features games, a disco, karaoke and the chance to win raffle prizes including a week’s apartment stay in Cyprus for up to six people, a voucher for Prego, afternoon tea for two at the Radstone, a photoshoot and a driving lesson.

Tickets for the event cost £5, and that includes entry into a free prize draw.