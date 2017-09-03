Lesmahagow students head off to teach in third world

Two young people from Lesmahagow set out within days to begin a year teaching English in a third world country.

Luana McAtear and Oliver Heaney, both aged 17, have won placements with Project Trust.

Both raised over £6,500 - and more! - to take up their places with the educational charity, holding a fundraising party, selling fudge and having sponsored events.

Originally Luana was going to Malaysia, and Oliver, an athletics coach at Milton Primary, to Guyana - however, the destinations have changed.

Luana is now going out to India, leaving on September 8, for a school near the city of Ongole, and Oliver takes up a place on a project in Ghana.

“I am getting more nervous the closer the date comes,” Luana said this week.

“It is not far away now.

“I am a bit nervous, but sometimes I cannot contain my excitement at the idea of it.”

Long term Luana wants to go to art school then university, although having won a bursary for flying lessons, she is also interested in a career in the RAF.

She is currently working for the summer on a milk farm near Lesmahagow.

Luana has no idea about what her life in India will be like, and will only find out what her full role will be when she arrives. She has been partnered with another Scottish girl, who has also been through the charity’s training.

“I am definitely teaching English,” she said. “That is the main thing, teaching language and conversation to children aged four and up.”

She may also be able to use her art at after school clubs.