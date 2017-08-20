Lanark to host UK’s largest Texel sale

Celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, Lanark Market operator Lawrie and Symington will write a new chapter in that long history by breaking a national record next week.

The firm’s Lanark Agricultural Centre is to host the UK’s biggest-ever show and sale of pedigree Texel sheep on Wednesday, August 23, and Thursday, August 24.

An all-time high total of 735 of the breed have been registered to go under the hammer over the course of the marathon sale, and the company is expecting a large turnout of buyers to come to Lanark from everywhere in the UK from Orkney to Devon and even from the Irish Republic and the Continent.

Large sums of money are expected to change hands, given that last year’s highest selling Texel at Lanark, Teiglum Young Gun, sold for 70,000g guineas. That’s £70,350 to you and me.

Taking to the rostrum during the two days will be Lawrie and Symington auctioneers Brian Ross and David Lowry.

Commenting on the upcoming sale, Brian said: “Each year, this event is recognised as the premier Texel sale in the UK.

“Last year, we achieved some excellent prices during the sale, topping out at 70,000 guineas, and we expect nothing less this year, particularly given the exceptionally high price lamb is fetching in butchers and supermarkets.”

Said Hamish McCall, the firm’s managing director: “I’m pleased to see such a strong entry once again this year.”