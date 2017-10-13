Lanark’s Woodpecker changes hands after over three decades

Lanark’s Woodpecker pub, run by Gerry McGarrigle until his death in January this year, has changed hands.

The bar and restaurant have gone out of the McGarrigle family after almost 36 years.

In a message his sister Eileen, who ran the bar with Gerry, thanked all their customers over the years.

Speaking for their other sister Ursula and mum Pat too, as well as her own partner Alex, she said: “Huge thanks to all staff past and present and particular thanks to all current staff for their loyalty, support and friendship during this very sad time in our lives. It has been a great mark of the respect you had for Gerry.”

The Woodpecker’s new owners are Ali and Claire Campbell and Tim Lowe.

Its new manager is Aby Ullah, of the Taj Mahal in Biggar.