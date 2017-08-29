Lanark’s new Burgesses for 2017 are all women!!

All Lanark’s new Burgesses this year are to be female.
The list of those nominated and accepted for the ancient ‘good citizen’ award was announced on Monday.
They are: Marianne Bond, nominated for her work with local dementia sufferers’ support group DAGS and with St Mary’s Church. She is also a member of the Choir of St Mary’s; Julie Brown, in recognition of her work at Lanark Grammar School where she heads the department of creative arts; Molly Cumming for her tireless support for the Lanimers and other town traditions which continues unabated despite her now living in Glasgow:
Lynne Leslie for her years of dedication to many voluntary organisations in Lanark including the Lanimer and Tolbooth Committees, and her work as a volunteer in the St Andrew’s Hospice shop; Catherine McClymont for her work on behalf of the town as a member of South Lanarkshire Council: Jane Pillans, who was this year’s Lanimer crowning lady, for her Lanimer work and for leading the local Boys Brigade unit; and Elizabeth Anne Thomson for her work for Lanark Pipe Band, Greyfriars Church and Lanimers.
