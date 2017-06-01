Lanark’s Hugh Black & Sons pick up 11 top butcher awards

Delicious macaroni and tasty chicken have helped secure Lanark butchers Hugh Black and Sons a wealth of Gold and Silver accolades in the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

The awards, presented at the Scottish Meat Trade Fair 2017 in Perth, recognised and rewarded the best barbecue products, ready meals and ready-to-cook products available in Scotland’s butcher’s shops.

The family butchers scooped seven Gold Awards for their chicken tikka grill sticks, ribeye fillet mexican style, chicken Balmoral, spicy beef stir-fry, stew and potato meal, macaroni meal and roast chicken meal.

They also secured four Silver Awards for their beef kebabs, Greek beef olive, cottage pie meal and mince and potato meal.

Collecting the awards, a delighted owner Hugh Black said their success reflected on the whole team - and most are in the photograph because “with 11 awards we were never going to be able to hold all of them,” laughed Hugh.

The company, established 30 years ago by the family brought up in Wiston, has a purpose built factory in Bathgate and 12 shops, their main one in Lanark High Street.

“It’s really rewarding to see our products acknowledged independently – and so highly,” said Hugh.

“These are products that the modern customer wants to fit the modern lifestyle and it’s important we meet these demands as well as offering the more traditional product lines.

“High Street shops are not getting any easier, and something like this gives you a wee boost.”

Douglas Scott, chief executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, praised the high standard of entry in this year’s awards.

“It is important for us to encourage our local butchers to produce quality new and innovative offerings to interest customers during summer barbecue season and those who have limited time to prepare meals,” he said.

“This type of product is increasingly popular and discerning customers will always look to their local butcher for first choice.

“Scottish butchers like Hugh Black and Sons are leading the way with some of the best products in Scotland – using fresh ingredients - and we’re delighted they’ve achieved such high recognition from their industry.

“These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”

Over 40 butchers competed for the awards which were sponsored by Lucas Ingredients, Dalziel Ltd and Scobies Direct.