Lanark independent Ed Archer to stand again

Clydesdale North’s independent councillor Ed Archer is to stand at May’s South Lanarkshire Council election.

First elected in the 2012, the retired Biggar High School teacher and voluntary organisation co-ordinator launched his campaign by pointing to his record on behalf of constituents and declaring that he regards his work to date as unfinished business.

Ed, of Lanark, said: “For the past five years, I have worked tirelessly for the communities of Clydesdale North, and I’m seeking to continue to strive for the improvement of the lives and opportunities of the people of the Lanark, Forth and Tarbrax areas.”

He stated that among his priorities over the next council term, if returned, would be tackling local public transport problems, particularly the Lanark-Glasgow train service, which he wants to see return to its former low-level line with restoration of direct services to and from Hamilton and beyond Central Station.

He would also continue his campaign to have the mothballed Lanark Lockhart Hospital fully restored to its old status as an inpatient cottage hospital, mainly for the elderly.

Other priorities would be promoting the building of new council housing and maintenance of the existing stock, protecting jobs in Clydesdale, gaining rates reductions for small local businesses, particulaly town and village centre shops and boosting the area’s vital tourism industry, as well as seeking to protect the buffer zone around New Lanark from encroachment by quarrying operations.

He claims that, as an independent, his loyalties lie entirely with the people of Clydesdale North and are not split by allegiance to any political party.

He pledges to work with all parties and groupings in the best interests of all in the ward.