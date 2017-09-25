Lanark couple celebrating 60 years of marriage

South Lanarkshire Provost Ian McAllan and Deputy Lieutenant Clare Gallagher paid a visit to Lanark couple Matthew and Flora Bennie to congratulate them on their diamond wedding.

Matthew and Flora met at the dancing in the Lanark Palais in 1955. They were married on August 16, 1957, in Gillespie Moat Park Church in Biggar.

The new Mr and Mrs Bennie, outside Moat Park Church 60 years ago.

Their honeymoon was spent touring Scotland in an Austin A30. In the same year the car was used by Flora’s brothers John and Peter who also married that year.

The couple have one daughter, Fiona; two grandchildren, Lesley and Craig; and a great-grand-daughter, Imogen.

The Bennies received a card from The Queen to commemorate their anniversary and were presented with a scroll, flowers and a gift from Provost McAllan.