Knife raider threatened staff at Rea’s in Lanark

Staff and customers at a Lanark store were left shocked but unhurt after an armed robbery there on Sunday night.

Now a major police hunt is going on for the thief who, at around 9.05pm, entered Rea’s Today store in the Westport armed with a knife.

He threatened staff with the blade before making off with a haul of cigarettes

He was last seen making off in the direction of Lanark High Street.

Police say that, at the time of the incident, there were two female members of staff, aged 18 and 22, within the shop as well as four customers.

Said a spokesman: “No-one was injured but the incident has upset those involved.”

The thief is described as being white, male and of a slim build.

He was wearing dark coloured clothing at the time and had the hood of his jumper pulled tight around his head and face to try and conceal his identity.

Officers are still gathering CCTV footage for review in the hope that it provides additional information.

In charge of the investigation is Detective Constable Graham McAdam and he said on Monday:“This has been a frightening incident for those who were in the shop at the time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“It’s possible you saw the suspect either prior to, or following the crime, maybe you saw him run off towards Lanark town centre. If you have any information or knowledge, please do pass it on to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw Police Office via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

After the incident, the shop’s proprietor, well-known local businessman Wilson Rea said: “I’m just pleased that the staff members and customers weren’t hurt. That’s the most important thing.

“I understand that it wasn’t a small knife that was used but what loked like a large kitchen one.

“Obviously, it is important to know where the thief went to after the robbery and the police are looking at various town centre premises’ CCTV footage to find that out.”

This robbery came just eight days after a female taxi driver was attacked and robbed after picking up two passengers in Lanark.