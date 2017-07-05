Jessie reaches the grand old age of 106

A Lanark resident has received her third telegram from the Queen after turning 106 years old.

Jessie Malcolm, who moved to Beechgrove Care Home in Caldwellside at the start of the year, celebrated her birthday with family.

She was also visited by the provost of South Lanarkshire, Ian McAllan, and depute lieutenant Millar Stoddart and presented with a certificate by South Lanarkshire Council.

Jessie’s life has spanned two world wars, four monarchs and 24 British prime ministers.

She had spent all her life in West Lothian and, before relocating to Caldwellside, Jessie was a resident of the Bield sheltered housing scheme at Mansewood Court, Whitburn.

And it was in West Lothian that she was born the eldest of five children to James and Margaret Olster on June 21, 1911, at Fauldhouse, the town where she grew up.

Until July 1934, when she married her late husband, John Malcolm, a coal miner, Jessie worked as a maid at Ormiston House in Kirknewton, east of Fauldhouse.

A year after they wed, the couple welcomed their first child, Margaret. They went on to have five more named Gwen, Janette, Bobby, Jim and Jess.

Ten months before what would have been the couple’s golden wedding anniversary in September 1983, John died.

Now Jessie enjoys the company of her 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

When she turned 100 in 2011, Jessie received her first telegram from the Queen during a celebratory cruise of the Mediterranean with members of her family.

Last year, Jessie once again received a telegram from the Queen at a similar celebration joined by family and friends at her home in Whitburn.

When not being visited by her family, Jessie enjoys playing games of bingo and sewing.

South Lanarkshire Provost Ian McAllan said: “To reach a 100 years old is an amazing achievement in itself, but to celebrate a 106th birthday, as Jessie has done, is truly remarkable.

“What makes it all the more admirable and humbling is Jessie’s great personality, and so it was lovely to have the opportunity to congratulate such a fantastic lady and officially mark this auspicious event.”