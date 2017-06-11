It can’t get any better for Lanark nursery

There is absolutely nothing wrong with Lanark’s Grand-y-Care Academy nursery school – and that’s official.

The Scottish Government’s Care Inspectorate carried out a snap inspection of the long-established Hyndford Road nursery on April 26, and it has now produced a report usually outlining scope for improvements needed to its care for its 70-plus youngsters.

As it turns out, the inspectors were at a loss to find any improvements to recommend, handing Grand-y-Care the top possible marks, six out of six, for in its standards of care and support for its young charges. In its final recommendations, all the inspectorate could say, essentially, was ‘keep up the good work’.

The arrival of the eagerly-awaited report at the nursery late last week was welcomed with open arms by manager Melanie Quinn and her staff.

The nursery is operated in conjunction with South Lanarkshire Council, and warm praise was heaped on it for its work preparing its infants for their move into primary school education.

This was judged to be excellent, as were other aspects of the nursery’s work, including the individual needs of the children being dealt with in a flexible and effective manner by the staff.

The manager and her staff are, understandably, “ecstatic” about the report.