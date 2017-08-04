Is Lanark the most beautiful high street in Scotland?

Lanark has been shortlisted in a competition to find Scotland's most beautiful high street.

It has made the final 10, with others including Moffat, Alloa, Elgin and Falkirk, and now it is up to the public to cast their votes for the winner.

Lanark High Street filled with stalls for the Christmas market.

A judging panel of representatives from Scotland's Towns Partnership and Keep Scotland Beautiful drew up the shortlist, and the winner will be decided by an online public vote, which will be open until October 1 2017, with the winner being announced in November.

Sylvia Russell, who chairs Lanark Community Development Trust, submitted the entry for Lanark in the Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street Competition.

"The guidelines for the competition made it clear that your High Street didn’t necessarily have to be particularly beautiful but it had to be lively," she said.

"I have just had word that Lanark has made it through to the final 10 and voting is now open."

In her submission she she said that Lanark was a bustling market town but, like so many others, was in decline, and she spoke of the work being done to recreate a vibrant town centre welcoming visitors and tourists. This included building on the Lanimer celebrations, introducing the winter festival with the Lanimer lights procession, the Christmas street market and the Santa dash, the banners created by the Rotary Club, and the work being done by Lanark in Bloom.

"In general the High Street now has a buzz to it already, and the community can be seen to be taking a pride in it," she said in her submission.

To cast your vote, go to http://www.scotlandstowns.org/scotlands_most_beautiful_high_street