Homes on Carluke stadium site handed over to association

A new affordable housing development in Carluke built by Rosewood Homes has been formally handed over to Clyde Valley Housing Association.

The £2.6m estate on the site of the old Carluke Rovers stadium in Shieldhill Road comprises 19 two-bedroom and six one-bedroom properties in five blocks.

Keys to the development, completed ahead of schedule, were handed over to the housing association by Rosewood Homes construction director Lou Lauder.

Lou, of Carluke, said: “We are delighted to have continued our partnership with the housing association for a project which will provide much-needed, high-quality new homes in Carluke.

“We have an excellent relationship with the housing association, and we have two other projects in Carluke and Larkhall with them already confirmed. Work on them will start in the near future.”

Campbell Boyd, chairman of the housing association, said: “It is very pleasing to be working with our partners at Rosewood Homes and to see our ambitions to address the demand for high quality affordable social housing being realised.

“The association is committed to meeting the significant demand for housing need and growing our housing stock with high-quality, energy-efficient properties

“Our aim is to offer a complete package to our customers, providing them with great homes in a pleasant environment and in which they can take pride and enjoy living, and this is definitely the case at this new estate in Carluke.”

Rosewood Homes now moves on to two other projects in Carluke, with building starting on 12 luxury flats in Sandy Road starting in March on the site of the old welfare hall and an application submitted for planning permission for six luxury detached houses inLuggie Road.

Lou added: “As well as affordable, social housing, there is a need for high-quality private housing in Carluke and the surrounding are,a and we have established a reputation for delivering high-end workmanship over many years.”

“Because of that the Sandy Road and Luggie Road projects are already attracting attention from potential buyers.”