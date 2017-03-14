Help crowdfund community kitchen at CCI’s Lanark base

Clydesdale Community Initiatives is cooking up support for its latest venture – kitting out a kitchen at its base at Langloch Farm, Lanark.

CCI hopes to raise the cash for it through a crowdfunding appeal kicking off on Wednesday, March 22.

And the social enterprise company needs support fast, as crowdfunding appeals last only a limited time. If the £15,000 target is not reached by Monday, April 24, all the money is returned to the donors.

“Without your help, CCI cannot make this exciting vision a reality and the project cannot go forward,” said office manager Karen Tennant.

“As a commitment to hitting the ground running with this project, we are operating an all-or-nothing funding model.

“This means that every donation is absolutely vital as unless we reach our £15,000 target, all the money will be returned to donors. ”

CCI, best known for its landscape and gardening teams, has been changing the lives of people with disadvantages or disabilities for years.

Last year it moved into Langloch Farm on the outskirsts of Lanark, and the Princess Royal declared the £1.8m project open in the summer.

It now wants to establish a community kitchen, which would be open to youth organisations, education units, company groups and those providing training.

It would encourage healthy eating and provide opportunities for social inclusion and vocational training for the most vulnerable members of the local community.

The more that can be raised, the more equipment CCI can buy for the kitchem and the more opportunities it can offer.

There are also rewards for those who make donations.

To make a donation, see go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk and search for CCI community kitchen: growing opportunities.