Your chance to see over the new Haven in Forth

The Haven Centre in Forth, which opened this month to support those with life-limiting conditions, is holding two open days.

These will provide an opportunity for the local community to visit the new building in Manse Road.

Haven chief executive Janice Williams said: “We are very proud of the centre and would love to show everyone around.

"It will act as a hub in the rural areas of Clydesdale as we aim to improve the quality of life of clients and support them to live life positively and with hope.”

The open days are Tuesday, April 18, and Monday, April 24, from 10am until noon and 1pm until 3pm both days.

The Haven offers free care, complementary therapies and information to people affected by illnesses such as cancer, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease, as well as supporting their carers and families.

The charity operates from bases in Blantyre, Wishaw and, until the new centre opened, from a council flat in Forth but the service had far outgrown that!

The new centre was built with generous financial support of the Levenseat Trust, South Lanarkshire Council’s renewable energy fund and the Robertson Trust, on land provided by the council, which has made it available at a nominal rent of £1 a year.

The Haven in Forth is open to clients Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm. To access its free services, drop in or call 01555 811846.