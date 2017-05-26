Over 1,000 Lanarkshire patients need to provide new blood samples following cyber attack

Over a 1,000 patients will be required to provide new blood samples following the recent cyber attack on NHS Lanarkshire.

Ransomware known as WannaCry locked staff out of computers leaving the health board unable to process some specimens which means they’ll have to be done again.

Judith Park, director of access at NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Our laboratory and clinical staff worked through the weekend to restore services, all specimens which had been labelled as urgent were processed.

“Laboratory services are now at full operational capacity and patients who required repeat tests to be carried out have been contacted directly by their GP.”