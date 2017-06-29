Operations postponed in Wishaw hospital power cut

A 'small number' of operations were postponed today at Wishaw General Hospital in problems with its power supply.

It suffered a power interruption this morning, around 8.45 am, and had to rely on backup generators for most of the day. Mains power was restored at 4 pm.

Calum Campbell, Chief Executive said: “In the interest of patient safety and as a precautionary measure, we took the decision to re-schedule a small number of surgical procedures based on clinical priority.

“The power interruption impacted on our diagnostic and IT systems which have now been fully restored.

“As a result some outpatient clinics have been affected and one emergency patient was re-directed to Hairmyres Hospital.

"This is in line with our business and emergency continuity plans which worked to good effect.

“All patients affected by the interruption have been re-scheduled and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will have caused.”